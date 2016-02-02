Dons Ranked 12th in CIF 1AA Poll; DP 6th in 2A

The Channel League title is dangling in front of the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team as it heads into the home stretch of the regular season.
The Dons (23-2, 4-1) play at city rivals San Marcos and Dos Pueblos this week before a Monday showdown with Ventura at J.R. Richards Gym. They need to win all three to share the title with Ventura, which has owned the crown for the past several years.
In this week's CIF Division 1AA rankings, Ventura (16-8) is 11th and Santa Barbara 12th. Both teams remain on the Watch List for the CIF Open Division playoffs.
Dos Pueblos (14-4), the fourth-place team in the Channel League, is sixth in Division 2A.
City rivals Lompoc and Cabrillo clash for the Los Padres League title on Tuesday. Cabrillo (14-4, 10-0) is sixth in the 3A Division and Lompoc (15-6, 9-1) is 10th in 4AA.
Righetti (17-3,6-1), the leader in the Pac-8, is ranked fifth in the 3A Division.
DIVISION 1AA
1 Long Beach Poly
2 Chaminade
3 Mater Dei
4 Vista Murrieta
5 Windward
6 Troy
7 Sierra Canyon
8 Serra
9 Alemany
10 Etiwanda
11 Ventura
12 Santa Barbara
13 Valencia/Valencia
14 Fairmont Prep
T15 Orangewood Academy
T15 Millikan
DIVISION 2A
1 Rowland
2 Norco
3 Canyon/Anaheim
4 Redlands East Valley
5 Agoura
6 Dos Pueblos
7 Temescal Canyon
8 Lawndale
T9 Hart
T9 Whittier
T9 Mayfair
12 La Habra
13 Tustin
14 Cerritos
15 Rio Mesa
16 Temple City
DIVISION 3A
1 Oaks Christian
2 Antelope Valley
3 La Canada
4 Corona del Mar
5 Righetti
6 Cabrillo/Lompoc
7 Leuzinger
8 Barstow
9 South Pasadena
10 Palos Verdes
11 Burroughs/Ridgecrest
12 South El Monte
13 Ocean View
14 Tahquitz
15 San Luis Obispo
T16 Jurupa Valley
T16 Bishop Amat
T16 Wilson/Hacienda Hts.
DIVISION 4AA
1 Harvard-Westlake
T2 St. Monica Catholic
T2 St. Paul
4 Marymount
5 Rosary
6 Duarte
7 Covina
8 Flintridge Sacred Heart
9 St. Joseph/Lakewood
10 Lompoc
11 Foothill Tech
12 El Segundo
13 Estancia
14 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
15 Yucca Valley
16 Laguna Beach
DIVISION 5AA
1 Loma Linda Academy
2 Aquinas
3 Oxford Academy
4 Flintridge Prep
5 Santa Clara
6 Mission Prep
7 Providence
8 Village Christian
9 Desert
10 Sherman Indian
11 Rio Hondo Prep
12 Silver Valley
13 Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana
14 AAE
15 W estern Christian
16 St Joseph/Santa Maria
DIVISION 5A
1 Bloomington Christian
2 Holy Martyrs
3 Avalon
4 Faith Baptist
5 Shalhevet
6 Trinity Classical Academy
7 Pilibos
8 Calvary Murrieta
9 Valley Christian/Santa Maria
10 Bishop Diego
11 Capistrano Valley Christian
12 Le Lycee
13 CSDR
14 Boron
15 Lucerne Valley
16 St. Bernard
