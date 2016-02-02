Dons Ranked 12th in CIF 1AA Poll; DP 6th in 2A

Girls Basketball

The Channel League title is dangling in front of the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team as it heads into the home stretch of the regular season.

The Dons (23-2, 4-1) play at city rivals San Marcos and Dos Pueblos this week before a Monday showdown with Ventura at J.R. Richards Gym. They need to win all three to share the title with Ventura, which has owned the crown for the past several years.

In this week's CIF Division 1AA rankings, Ventura (16-8) is 11th and Santa Barbara 12th. Both teams remain on the Watch List for the CIF Open Division playoffs.

Dos Pueblos (14-4), the fourth-place team in the Channel League, is sixth in Division 2A.

City rivals Lompoc and Cabrillo clash for the Los Padres League title on Tuesday. Cabrillo (14-4, 10-0) is sixth in the 3A Division and Lompoc (15-6, 9-1) is 10th in 4AA.

Righetti (17-3,6-1), the leader in the Pac-8, is ranked fifth in the 3A Division.

DIVISION 1AA

1 Long Beach Poly

2 Chaminade

3 Mater Dei

4 Vista Murrieta

5 Windward

6 Troy

7 Sierra Canyon

8 Serra

9 Alemany

10 Etiwanda

11 Ventura

12 Santa Barbara

13 Valencia/Valencia

14 Fairmont Prep

T15 Orangewood Academy

T15 Millikan

DIVISION 2A

1 Rowland

2 Norco

3 Canyon/Anaheim

4 Redlands East Valley

5 Agoura

6 Dos Pueblos

7 Temescal Canyon

8 Lawndale

T9 Hart

T9 Whittier

T9 Mayfair

12 La Habra

13 Tustin

14 Cerritos

15 Rio Mesa

16 Temple City

DIVISION 3A

1 Oaks Christian

2 Antelope Valley

3 La Canada

4 Corona del Mar

5 Righetti

6 Cabrillo/Lompoc

7 Leuzinger

8 Barstow

9 South Pasadena

10 Palos Verdes

11 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

12 South El Monte

13 Ocean View

14 Tahquitz

15 San Luis Obispo

T16 Jurupa Valley

T16 Bishop Amat

T16 Wilson/Hacienda Hts.

DIVISION 4AA

1 Harvard-Westlake

T2 St. Monica Catholic

T2 St. Paul

4 Marymount

5 Rosary

6 Duarte

7 Covina

8 Flintridge Sacred Heart

9 St. Joseph/Lakewood

10 Lompoc

11 Foothill Tech

12 El Segundo

13 Estancia

14 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

15 Yucca Valley

16 Laguna Beach

DIVISION 5AA

1 Loma Linda Academy

2 Aquinas

3 Oxford Academy

4 Flintridge Prep

5 Santa Clara

6 Mission Prep

7 Providence

8 Village Christian

9 Desert

10 Sherman Indian

11 Rio Hondo Prep

12 Silver Valley

13 Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana

14 AAE

15 W estern Christian

16 St Joseph/Santa Maria

DIVISION 5A

1 Bloomington Christian

2 Holy Martyrs

3 Avalon

4 Faith Baptist

5 Shalhevet

6 Trinity Classical Academy

7 Pilibos

8 Calvary Murrieta

9 Valley Christian/Santa Maria

10 Bishop Diego

11 Capistrano Valley Christian

12 Le Lycee

13 CSDR

14 Boron

15 Lucerne Valley

16 St. Bernard

