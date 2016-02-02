Friday, April 27 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Dons Ranked 12th in CIF 1AA Poll; DP 6th in 2A

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 2, 2016 | 7:04 a.m.

The Channel League title is dangling in front of the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team as it heads into the home stretch of the regular season.

The Dons (23-2, 4-1) play at city rivals San Marcos and Dos Pueblos this week before a Monday showdown with Ventura at J.R. Richards Gym. They need to win all three to share the title with Ventura, which has owned the crown for the past several years.

In this week's CIF Division 1AA rankings, Ventura (16-8) is 11th and Santa Barbara 12th. Both teams remain on the Watch List for the CIF Open Division playoffs.

Dos Pueblos (14-4), the fourth-place team in the Channel League, is sixth in Division 2A.

City rivals Lompoc and Cabrillo clash for the Los Padres League title on Tuesday. Cabrillo (14-4, 10-0) is sixth in the 3A Division and Lompoc (15-6, 9-1) is 10th in 4AA.

Righetti (17-3,6-1), the leader in the Pac-8, is ranked fifth in the 3A Division.

DIVISION 1AA

1 Long Beach Poly

2 Chaminade

3  Mater Dei

4 Vista Murrieta

5 Windward

6 Troy

7 Sierra Canyon

8 Serra

9 Alemany

10 Etiwanda

11 Ventura

12 Santa Barbara

13 Valencia/Valencia

14 Fairmont Prep

T15  Orangewood Academy

T15 Millikan

DIVISION 2A

1  Rowland

2  Norco

3  Canyon/Anaheim

4  Redlands East Valley

5  Agoura

6  Dos Pueblos

7  Temescal Canyon

8  Lawndale

T9 Hart

T9 Whittier

T9 Mayfair

12  La Habra

13  Tustin

14  Cerritos

15  Rio Mesa

16  Temple City

DIVISION 3A

1  Oaks Christian

2  Antelope Valley

3  La Canada

4  Corona del Mar

5  Righetti

6  Cabrillo/Lompoc

7  Leuzinger

8  Barstow

9  South Pasadena

10  Palos Verdes

11  Burroughs/Ridgecrest

12  South El Monte

13  Ocean View

14  Tahquitz

15  San Luis Obispo

T16 Jurupa Valley

T16 Bishop Amat

T16 Wilson/Hacienda Hts.

DIVISION 4AA

1 Harvard-Westlake

T2 St. Monica Catholic

T2 St. Paul

4 Marymount

5 Rosary

6 Duarte

7 Covina

8 Flintridge Sacred Heart

9 St. Joseph/Lakewood

10 Lompoc

11 Foothill Tech

12 El Segundo

13 Estancia

14 Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

15 Yucca Valley

16 Laguna Beach

DIVISION 5AA

1 Loma Linda Academy

2 Aquinas

3 Oxford Academy

4 Flintridge Prep

5 Santa Clara

6 Mission Prep

7 Providence

8 Village Christian

9 Desert

10 Sherman Indian

11 Rio Hondo Prep

12 Silver Valley

13 Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana

14 AAE

15 W estern Christian

16 St Joseph/Santa Maria

DIVISION 5A

1  Bloomington Christian

2  Holy Martyrs

3  Avalon

4  Faith Baptist

5  Shalhevet

6  Trinity Classical Academy

7  Pilibos

8  Calvary Murrieta

9  Valley Christian/Santa Maria

10  Bishop Diego

11  Capistrano Valley Christian

12  Le Lycee

13  CSDR

14  Boron

15  Lucerne Valley

16  St. Bernard

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 