Dons Ride Crest of Success at State Surfing Championships

The Santa Barbara High surf team recently competed in the Interscholastic Surfing Federation State Championships in Oceanside, where the Dons had their most successful run yet. The boys’ longboard team finished second and the girls long- and shortboard teams finished third.

The competition conditions were 4-8 feet, moderate to clean. Although the skies were overcast and cold, the Dons brought their stoke and competitive attitude to the contest, which included teams from all over California. There were 10 different high schools competing from the Division I Coastal section, with Carlsbad, San Clemente and San Diegito considered the favorites.

This contest is unlike most because it is a team format, which means the surfers must work as a single unit to move on in each event. Santa Barbara sent full teams this year: nine boys’ shortboarders, three girls’ shortboarders, three boys’ longboarders, three girls’ longboarders and three body boarders.

High schools from down south are generally stronger because they offer surfing as an academic course and have an ISPE course that has been in place for several years. All of this means the level of surfing in Orange and San Diego counties is the best in California. Add the fact that several of these groms compete in the National Scholastic Surfing Association and some of their members are on the USA Surf Team and you can see it is an incredibly competitive atmosphere. Carlsbad, San Clemente and San Diegito typically dominate the competitions every year, with little opposition from the Channel section of the ISF, of which the Dons are a part.

This year the Dons more than held their own. The boys’ longboard team finished second behind San Clemente. It was a tough climb to get there, but once there, the Dons took to the conditions as if they were locals. Santa Barbara’s longboard "dream team" consisted of seniors Shane Orr and Gabe Biancone and junior Willy "Killa" Radis, who placed third last year.

The team’s performance was a reflection of this group’s focus and determination to elevate Santa Barbara’s presence at this event. Orr and Radis brought their performance longboarding, drawing large bottom turns, cutbacks and big floaters. Biancone, in his usual way, came out with his traditional log, 10-inch center fin, and took off on some big sets, planting some hang fives and tens.

The Dons’ girls were also leaving a mark, taking third for both shortboarding and longboarding. The longboard team consisted of seasoned veteran Chelsea Zaniboni, freshman Glennie Rodgers and sophmore Elle Iverson. These young ladies charged their heat with vigor, losing out to San Clemente in the quarterfinals by .2. Zaniboni, a junior, snapped her board in two in the closing minutes of the heat when a large set broke over her while she was paddling out. Although she was left unscathed, her board could not be salvaged.

The girls’ shortboarding team — Rodgers, Zaniboni and sophomore Cory Radis — lost out in the quarters to Carlsbad after failing to find a few scorable corners in choppy over head conditions.

Overall, the season was very successful for the Dons, who finished the year undefeated and took first place in the Channel League for the first time. Team results included first place in boys’ shortboard, first place in girls’ shortboard, first place boys’ longboard, and first place girls’ longboard in the Channel Section Division I.

States Team

Boys’ Longboard: Shane Orr, Gabe Biancone and Willy Radis

Girls’ Longboard: Chelsea Zaniboni, Glennie Rodgers and Elle Iverson

Girls’ Shortboard: Cory Radis, Glennie Rodgers and Chelsea Zaniboni

Boys’ Shortboard: Shane Orr, Gabe Biancone, Tristan Cronshaw, Emmery Hickenbockum, Antoine Allain, John Outwater, Bryce Lupolli, Willy Radis and Christian Soulages

Body Board: Tristan Cronshaw, Austin "Gibby" Gibson and Ryan Cook

It has been a great season and I want to thank you on behalf of the coaching staff for making this a memorable year, filled with great performances and "good times." To graduating seniors — Biancone, Orr and Miri Sunkel — you will all be missed and you are a big part of this team ... thank you for all the heart and dedication you brought with you this year.

To the parents, you are the fuel that drives the team. Thank you for all the grubs and support you have given us this year. Marie Radis and Nina, thank you for your countless hours spent dealing with Santa Barbara High and helping me throughout the year. I also want to thank our sponsors for backing our team this year: A-Frame Surf Shop, Beach House Surf Shop, Billabong, Hula-la! Swimwear, Ocean Minded and Rip Curl.

Aloha Nui.

J.P. Garcia is director of Gold Coast Groms and Santa Barbara Seals.

