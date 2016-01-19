Dons Roar Past Dos Pueblos, 74-32

Girls Basketball

There was no stopping the Santa Barbara High girls basketball express on Tuesday night.

The Dons were running, passing, stealing and scoring at a furious pace in the first quarter of their Channel League game against Dos Pueblos, roaring out to a 29-6 lead. They pulled further and further ahead and ended up winning 74-32 at J.R. Richards Gym.

[Scroll down for video highlights]

It was the 20th win of the season for Santa Barbara (20-1, 3-0), the No. 8 team in CIF-SS Division 1AA, and it came a day after grinding out a 47-43 road win over Orangewood Academy, the No. 15 team in 1AA.

“We needed a tough road game,” Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said of playing Orangewood Academy. “We really wanted to play a tough road game, come back and play well and play well on Thursday (at Ventura).”

The Dons scored 49 points in the first half against DP (13-3, 0-2), the No. 4 team in Division 2A.

“We scored 17 points in 2 minutes, 50 seconds to start the game. That was fun,” said Butcher.

Amber Melgoza, swooping in for layups and knocking down outside shots, finished with 28 points on 11 of 19 shooting. She also dished out nine assists, grabbed eight rebounds and had five steals.

Jada Howard scored 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting and had four steals. Alondra Jimenez handed out a team-high nine assists to go with her seven points.

The Dons did a good job sharing the ball, compiling 26 assists as a team.

They also had 15 steals and 31 rebounds — one of their best rebounding nights of the season.

“We played 11 players in all four quarters, basically, so that was nice. “To do well playing everybody, it was exciting. It was a great last DP home game for the seniors. It was just a fun game. There were a lot of positives.”

Dos Pueblos was led by guard Camila Casanueva with 11 points and Holly Barrera with seven.

