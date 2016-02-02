Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Mandrell’s Goal Gives San Marcos a Channel League victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 2, 2016 | 9:23 p.m.

Andy Mandrell scored in the second half, and San Marcos ended its victory drought in Channel League boys soccer by getting a 2-1 win against Buena on Tuesday.

It was the first league win for the Royals since 2012, and the first for coach Daniel Torres, who took over the team this season.

"It's big for the program and big for the guys in the program now," said Torres. "We have to keep working to truly change the program, and we took a big step in that direction."

Alex Bakai gave the Royals a 1-0 lead in the first half, heading in a free kick from Oscar Perez in the 17th minute.

Buena answered with a goal in the 23rd minute. But San Marcos (1-5-1) never let down and was rewarded with the victory. The Royals were coming off a scoreless tie against league champion Santa Barbara.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carpinteria 52, Villanova 31

Carpinteria stayed in the hunt for second place in the Frontier League with a win at Villanova on Tuesday.

The Warriors are 6-4 in league and 9-10 overall.

"We control our destiny for second place," coach Dan Mercer said. "We have win our last four games."

Tori Kelley paced Carpinteria with 13 points and 4 steals. Alondra Campuzano had 8 points and 4 steals and Harmony Reed added 6 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and had 7 assists.

St. Bonaventure 59, Bishop Diego 24

The Cardinals fell to the No. 15 team in CIF Division 4A in a Tri-Valley League game.

K'Lei Martinez had 8 points and Ann Bentajado and Natalie Whiting each added five points.

"Our press break was very good tonight," coach Jeff Burich said. "We just need to make better decisions once we cross half court."

GIRLS WATER POLO

Santa Barbara 14, Ventura 6

Alex Szymczak and Grace Raisin each scored 3 goals and had 2 assists each in the Channel League win. Lauren Duggan had a goal and an assist and goalie Jo Laraway made 4 saves.

GIRLS SOCCER

Carpinteria 1, Fillmore 1

Tatiana Requejo finished a well-placed ball by Alejandra Alvarez for the Warriors' goal in the first half.

Goalkeeper Laura Valdez made several saves to keep the Warriors in the lead.

Fillmore scored the equalizer in the second half.

Carpinteria had the run of play for the last 10 minutes of regulation and in overtime, but the Warriors couldn't score.

Carpinteria is now 4-8-4 overall and 3-5-3 in the Frontier League.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

