Dons Roll Past San Marcos

Girls Basketball

Amber Melgoza scored 28 minutes in limited action, and Santa Barbara High rolled to a 68-21 victory over San Marcos in a Channel League girls basketball game at J.R. Richards Gym.

Melgoza also had six rebounds and five steals. The Dons' pressing defense forced the Royals into several turnovers. Alondra Jimenez had four steals to go with eight assists.

Santa Barbara improved to 18-1 and 2-0 in league play. San Marcos is 0-2 in league.

Demi Jimenez scored a career-high 12 points for the Dons.

San Marcos was led by sophomore Milan McGary with nine points.

Melgoza was honored at halftime for being named a nominee for the prestigious McDonald's All-American Games to be played in Chicago in March. She'll learn if she is selected to a roster on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.