Monday, April 2 , 2018, 1:06 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Dons Scambling to Fix Pool Heaters Before TOC

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 11, 2016 | 6:34 p.m.

Girls water polo was on the schedule at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon, but Santa Barbara High coach Mark Walsh couldn’t make it to pump this weekend’s Tournament of Champions.

Walsh was busy trying to get the pool heaters at the high school working and making contingency plans in case they don’t before tournament action heats up on Thursday with play-in games.

“The guy is hosting the most competitive water polo tournament in the country and the heater has been out for a week now, so he’s making all these contingency plans,” San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. “One heater is going and the pool is covered, so we’re hoping for the best.”

Walsh said in an email that the heaters have been out for two weeks. One was fixed Monday and he hopes to have the other one repaired by Tuesday.

"(The water) needs to get from 60 to 80 (degrees)," he said. "I'm hopeful it will be ready by Thursday. I have contingency schedules just in case."

The tournament features 24 CIF-ranked teams, including Division 1 top-ranked and defending CIF champion Laguna Beach, the entire top 10 of the Division 1 poll and five of the top 10 teams in Division 2.  Undefeated San Marcos is the No. 2 seed, Foothill is third and Orange Lutheran fourth. Dos Pueblos is placed in Group C with Foothill while the host Dons are in Group A with Laguna Beach.

Tournament matches are slated at all three local schools.

Eight play-in matches are scheduled Thursday at Santa Barbara and DP, with the winners filling out the four groups of four teams. The losers will play in a round-robin competition over the weekend at San Marcos. The group play games are at Santa Barbara and DP.

San Marcos opens tournament play Friday at 12:30 p.m. at DP against the winner of Thursday’s play-in game between Santiago and Los Alamitos. The Dons are schedule to open at their pool at 1:30 p.m. against either Santa Margarita or Los Osos. Dos Pueblos is home against Newport Harbor or Rosary at 2:30 on Friday.

The semifinals are scheduled at Santa Barbara at 11:10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. on Saturday. The championship game is at 4:35 p.m.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 