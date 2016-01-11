Monday, April 2 , 2018, 1:11 pm | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
SBART

Dons’ Sierra, SBCC’s King Receive Athlete of the Week Honors

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 11, 2016 | 4:03 p.m.
Abraham Sierra scored two goals to lead Santa Barbara to a league-opening soccer win over San Marcos. Click to view larger
Destinee King recorded a 30-20 double-double in SBCC’s win over Hancock. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara High soccer player Abraham Sierra and Destinee King of the SBCC women’s basketball team were honored Monday as the Athletes of the Week at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

Sierra scored two goals in leading the Dons to a 4-1 victory over crosstown rival San Marcos in the Channel League opener. Sierra’s first goal tied the score in the first half. The second goal was the reward of an excellent individual effort. He stole the ball at midfield, drove 30 yards, beat a defender and hit a beautiful chip shot over the goalkeeper for a 3-1 lead.

King recorded an impressive double-double in SBCC’s 66-37 win over county rival Hancock in the Western State Conference women’s basketball opener in Santa Maria. The 5-10 freshman guard/forward scored 30 points and hauled in 20 rebounds for her 11th double-double in 17 games.

The honorable mention choices for the awards include Taylor Hantgin (San Marcos girls basketball), Makala Roper (UCSB women’s basketball), Alea Hyatt (Santa Barbara girls soccer), Brenda Rodriguez (Carpinteria girls water polo), Jacob Delson (UCSB volleyball), Jonah Seif (UCSB volleyball) and Rayshaun Moore (Carpinteria basketball).

