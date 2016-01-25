Dons Stay No. 1 in 2A Boys Basketball Poll

Santa Barbara High's boys basketball team remained the top-ranked team in the CIF-SS Division 2A poll. The 21-1 Dons finished the first round of Channel League play last week with a pair of wins to go to 4-0.
Dos Pueblos, (15-8, 1-2) which lost a pair of league games last week, falls to 13th in the 2A rankings.
San Marcos (15-5, 2-1) remains 10th in the 3AA Division. The Royals play at Dos Pueblos on Wednesday to complete the first round of league play.
St. Joseph of Santa Maria (18-2, 7-0), which is on a 16-game win streak, holds on to the No. 2 spot in the 5AA Division behind powerful Sierra Canyon, which is on the CIF Watch List for the Open Division playoffs.
DIVISION 2A
1 Santa Barbara
T2 La Mirada
T2 Lynwood
4 Redlands East Valley
5 Hart
6 Northwood
7 Mayfair
8 Cerritos
9 Torrance
10 Simi Valley
11 Agoura
12 Royal
13 Dos Pueblos
14 Whittier
15 Kennedy
16 Silverado
DIVISION 3AA
1 Calabasas
2 Oak Park
3 Gahr
4 Cathedral
5 Los Altos
6 Esperanza
7 Dominguez
8 Colony
9 Bonita
10 San Marcos
T11 Pasadena
T11 Buena Park
13 Hesperia
14 Palm Desert
15 Moorpark
16 La Sierra
DIVISION 5AA
1 Sierra Canyon
2 St. Joseph/Santa Maria
3 Saddleback Valley Christian
4 Flintridge Prep
5 Brentwood
6 Woodcrest Christian
7 Blair
8 Chadwick
9 St. Margaret's
10 Oakwood
11 Yeshiva
12 Pasadena Poly
13 Temecula Prep
14 Santa Clara
15 Providence
16 Linfield Christian
DIVISION 5A
1 Rancho Christian
2 Capistrano Valley Christian
3 St. Bernard
4 Shalhevet
5 Santa Clarita Christian
6 Orangewood Academy
7 Valley Torah
8 Holy Martyrs
9 Rolling Hills Prep
T10 Pilibos
T10 Aquinas
12 Bishop Diego
13 Thacher
14 Tarbut 'Torah
15 Ribet Academy
16 Brethren Christian
DIVISION 6
1 Renaissance Academy
2 Price
3 Hesperia Christian
4 McAuliffe
5 Lone Pine
6 Rio Hondo Prep
7 Apple Valley Christian
8 Desert Christian Academy
T9 Bell-Jeff
T9 Valley Christian/Santa Maria
11 Lancaster Baptist
12 Providence/Santa Barbara
13 Joshua Springs
14 Trona
15 Newbury Park Adventist
16 California Lutheran
