Boys Basketball

Dons Stay No. 1 in 2A Boys Basketball Poll

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 25, 2016 | 3:39 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's boys basketball team remained the top-ranked team in the CIF-SS Division 2A poll. The 21-1 Dons finished the first round of Channel League play last week with a pair of wins to go to 4-0.

Dos Pueblos, (15-8, 1-2) which lost a pair of league games last week, falls to 13th in the 2A rankings.

San Marcos (15-5, 2-1) remains 10th in the 3AA Division. The Royals play at Dos Pueblos on Wednesday to complete the first round of league play.

St. Joseph of Santa Maria (18-2, 7-0), which is on a 16-game win streak, holds on to the No. 2 spot in the 5AA Division behind powerful Sierra Canyon, which is on the CIF Watch List for the Open Division playoffs.

DIVISION 2A

1 Santa Barbara

T2 La Mirada

T2 Lynwood

4  Redlands East Valley

5  Hart

6  Northwood

7  Mayfair

8  Cerritos

9  Torrance

10  Simi Valley

11  Agoura

12  Royal

13  Dos Pueblos

14  Whittier

15  Kennedy

16  Silverado

DIVISION 3AA

1  Calabasas

2  Oak Park

3  Gahr

4  Cathedral

5  Los Altos

6  Esperanza

7  Dominguez

8  Colony

9  Bonita

10  San Marcos

T11 Pasadena

T11 Buena Park

13  Hesperia

14  Palm Desert

15  Moorpark

16  La Sierra

DIVISION 5AA

1  Sierra Canyon

2  St. Joseph/Santa Maria

3  Saddleback Valley Christian

4  Flintridge Prep

5  Brentwood

6  Woodcrest Christian

7  Blair

8  Chadwick

9  St. Margaret's

10  Oakwood

11  Yeshiva

12  Pasadena Poly

13  Temecula Prep

14  Santa Clara

15  Providence

16  Linfield Christian

DIVISION 5A

1  Rancho Christian

2  Capistrano Valley Christian

3  St. Bernard

4  Shalhevet

5  Santa Clarita Christian

6  Orangewood Academy

7  Valley Torah

8  Holy Martyrs

9  Rolling Hills Prep

T10 Pilibos

T10 Aquinas

12  Bishop Diego

13  Thacher

14  Tarbut 'Torah

15  Ribet Academy

16  Brethren Christian

DIVISION 6

1  Renaissance Academy

2  Price

3  Hesperia Christian

4  McAuliffe

5  Lone Pine

6  Rio Hondo Prep

7  Apple Valley Christian

8  Desert Christian Academy

T9 Bell-Jeff

T9 Valley Christian/Santa Maria

11  Lancaster Baptist

12  Providence/Santa Barbara

13  Joshua Springs

14  Trona

15  Newbury Park Adventist

16  California Lutheran

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

