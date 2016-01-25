Dons Stay No. 1 in 2A Boys Basketball Poll

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High's boys basketball team remained the top-ranked team in the CIF-SS Division 2A poll. The 21-1 Dons finished the first round of Channel League play last week with a pair of wins to go to 4-0.

Dos Pueblos, (15-8, 1-2) which lost a pair of league games last week, falls to 13th in the 2A rankings.

San Marcos (15-5, 2-1) remains 10th in the 3AA Division. The Royals play at Dos Pueblos on Wednesday to complete the first round of league play.

St. Joseph of Santa Maria (18-2, 7-0), which is on a 16-game win streak, holds on to the No. 2 spot in the 5AA Division behind powerful Sierra Canyon, which is on the CIF Watch List for the Open Division playoffs.

DIVISION 2A

1 Santa Barbara

T2 La Mirada

T2 Lynwood

4 Redlands East Valley

5 Hart

6 Northwood

7 Mayfair

8 Cerritos

9 Torrance

10 Simi Valley

11 Agoura

12 Royal

13 Dos Pueblos

14 Whittier

15 Kennedy

16 Silverado

DIVISION 3AA

1 Calabasas

2 Oak Park

3 Gahr

4 Cathedral

5 Los Altos

6 Esperanza

7 Dominguez

8 Colony

9 Bonita

10 San Marcos

T11 Pasadena

T11 Buena Park

13 Hesperia

14 Palm Desert

15 Moorpark

16 La Sierra

DIVISION 5AA

1 Sierra Canyon

2 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

3 Saddleback Valley Christian

4 Flintridge Prep

5 Brentwood

6 Woodcrest Christian

7 Blair

8 Chadwick

9 St. Margaret's

10 Oakwood

11 Yeshiva

12 Pasadena Poly

13 Temecula Prep

14 Santa Clara

15 Providence

16 Linfield Christian

DIVISION 5A

1 Rancho Christian

2 Capistrano Valley Christian

3 St. Bernard

4 Shalhevet

5 Santa Clarita Christian

6 Orangewood Academy

7 Valley Torah

8 Holy Martyrs

9 Rolling Hills Prep

T10 Pilibos

T10 Aquinas

12 Bishop Diego

13 Thacher

14 Tarbut 'Torah

15 Ribet Academy

16 Brethren Christian

DIVISION 6

1 Renaissance Academy

2 Price

3 Hesperia Christian

4 McAuliffe

5 Lone Pine

6 Rio Hondo Prep

7 Apple Valley Christian

8 Desert Christian Academy

T9 Bell-Jeff

T9 Valley Christian/Santa Maria

11 Lancaster Baptist

12 Providence/Santa Barbara

13 Joshua Springs

14 Trona

15 Newbury Park Adventist

16 California Lutheran

