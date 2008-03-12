Dons Surf Team Rules the Waves

{mosimage}

The Santa Barbara surf club traveled to Santa Monica last weekend for an Interscholastic Surfing Federation contest against Dos Pueblos. In a small- to medium-sized beach break, the Dons won, 88-5 — a record high point total for them.



While the conditions were almost ideal — it was glassy with slight offshore winds throughout the day and air temperatures in the mid-70s — the accomplishments were even better. Santa Barbara set a record for the most finalists at a single event, with 14 of the 16 team members advancing to the finals, and Chelsea Zaniboni winning women’s long board.

A few Dons surfers were “Iron Men/Women,” competing in several divisions. Shane Orr took second place in men’s short board and fifth in men’s long board. Antoine Allain placed third in men’s short board and fifth in the body boarding division. Freshman Glennie Rogers placed second in women’s long board and fourth in women’s short board. Chelsea Zaniboni placed sixth in women’s short board and took home first place in women’s long board.

Santa Barbara High is part of the ISF’s Channel Section, which includes several high schools from Santa Barbara, Ventura, Oxnard and Los Angeles. This event was the fourth of the season, with one more April 6 at Mandalay Bay. The Dons will have a bye for this event, making it a perfect season with four wins and no losses. Santa Barbara’s all-time record 12 wins and three losses.

Santa Barbara also competed for the first time in the National Scholastic Surfing Association State Championships at Church’s Beach in San Clemente. The Dons qualified as one of the top 10 schools in California and will compete at nationals in June at Salt Creek against the top schools in the country.

Men’s Short Board

2nd Place Shane Orr

3rd Place Antoine Allain



Women’s Short Board

2nd Cory Radis

4th Glennie Rogers

6th Chelsea Zaniboni

Women’s Long Board

1st Chelsea Zaniboni

2nd Glenie Rogers

4th Elle Iverson

Men’s Long Board

4th Tyler Millhollin

5th Shane Orr

6th Shayne Millhollin

Body Board

3rd Willy Radis

4th Tristan Cronshaw

5th Antoine Allain

J.P. Garcia is a principal of Gold Coast Groms.

