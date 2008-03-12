Friday, May 4 , 2018, 7:28 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Dons Surf Team Rules the Waves

{mosimage}

Chelsea Zaniboni wins women's long board as Santa Barbara tallies record number of finalists.

 

By J.P. Garcia | March 12, 2008 | 8:54 p.m.

{mosimage}

The Santa Barbara surf club traveled to Santa Monica last weekend for an Interscholastic Surfing Federation contest against Dos Pueblos. In a small- to medium-sized beach break, the Dons won, 88-5 — a record high point total for them.

{mosimage}

While the conditions were almost ideal — it was glassy with slight offshore winds throughout the day and air temperatures in the mid-70s — the accomplishments were even better. Santa Barbara set a record for the most finalists at a single event, with 14 of the 16 team members advancing to the finals, and Chelsea Zaniboni winning women’s long board.

A few Dons surfers were “Iron Men/Women,” competing in several divisions. Shane Orr took second place in men’s short board and fifth in men’s long board. Antoine Allain placed third in men’s short board and fifth in the body boarding division. Freshman Glennie Rogers placed second in women’s long board and fourth in women’s short board. Chelsea Zaniboni placed sixth in women’s short board and took home first place in women’s long board.

Santa Barbara High is part of the ISF’s Channel Section, which includes several high schools from Santa Barbara, Ventura, Oxnard and Los Angeles. This event was the fourth of the season, with one more April 6 at Mandalay Bay. The Dons will have a bye for this event, making it a perfect season with four wins and no losses. Santa Barbara’s all-time record 12 wins and three losses.

Santa Barbara also competed for the first time in the National Scholastic Surfing Association State Championships at Church’s Beach in San Clemente. The Dons qualified as one of the top 10 schools in California and will compete at nationals in June at Salt Creek against the top schools in the country.

Men’s Short Board
2nd Place Shane Orr
3rd Place Antoine Allain

{mosimage}

Women’s Short Board
2nd Cory Radis
4th Glennie Rogers
6th Chelsea Zaniboni

Women’s Long Board
1st Chelsea Zaniboni
2nd Glenie Rogers
4th Elle Iverson

Men’s Long Board
4th Tyler Millhollin
5th Shane Orr
6th Shayne Millhollin

Body Board
3rd Willy Radis
4th Tristan Cronshaw
5th Antoine Allain

J.P. Garcia is a principal of Gold Coast Groms.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 