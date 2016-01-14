Dons Use Strong First Half to Beat Ventura

Girls Soccer

Strong play in the first half propelled Santa Barbara High to a 3-1 win over Ventura in a Channel League girls soccer match on Thursday at Peabody Stadium.

The Dos got two goals in the first 40 minutes and did a good job moving the ball around, said coach Jill Wolf.

Isabelle Mendro scored the first goal, heading in a corner kick by Gardenia Maya.

The Dons went ahead 2-0 midway through the first half on a will struck shot by Kylie Schmidt from the top of the 18-yard box.

Wolf said Schmidt played an all-around good game.

"She is definitely the engine that keeps this team going," Wolf said. " She battled hard in the midfield and won a lot of tackles for us. She has got a lot of grit."

Ventura scored early in the second half before Alea Hyatt put the game away for Santa Barbara with a goal on a free kick. The North Carolina-bound midfielder hit the ball into the upper far corner of the goal.

