Boys Basketball
Dons Win at Ventura to Go 4-0 in First Round of League Play
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 22, 2016 | 11:48 p.m.
Nick Busch scored 23 points and Bolden Brace tallied 20, leading an undermanned Santa Barbara High boys basketball team to a 60-53 Channel League win over Ventura on Friday night.
The CIF-SS Division 2 top-ranked Dons played without guard Ben Brown, who was nursing an injured ankle. Ben Clay saw limited action because of an illness. He finiished with 10 points.
Santa Barbara secured the win by making free throws down the stretch. The Dons are 21-1 and 4-0 in league.
"This was a great team win against a good opponent despite us not shooting the ball very well," Dons assistant coach Joe Bregante said.
