Don’t Cover Ears on 4th, Let Yard Sign Relay Sensitivities

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | June 8, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The city of Santa Maria is offering free yard signs in English and in Spanish for Santa Maria noise-sensitive residents well in advance of the Fourth of July weekend.

These signs are intended for the owners of pets, veterans with PTSD, people with autism, and others with noise sensitivity.

To request or pick up a sign, which comes with wire stakes, visit the city manager’s office at City Hall, 110 E. Cook St., during regular business hours. The two-sided signs measure about 14 inches by 23 inches.

City staff is also coordinating the distribution of these signs to local veterans groups.

This is one component of the city’s multimedia fireworks public education campaign to curb use of airborne and loud illegal fireworks.

The only time safe and sane fireworks may be used within the Santa Maria city limits is during a 12-hour period — 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Fireworks are not allowed on any other day.

Anyone caught using any fireworks on other days will be subject to a $1,000 fine. The city has an illegal-fireworks hotline: 925-0951 ext. 3473 (FIRE).
 
Questions may be directed to the city manager’s office, 925-0951 ext. 2372 or 2200.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.

 
