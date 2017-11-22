Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 11:52 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Don’t Let Home Cooking Fires Burn Thanksgiving Festivities

By Jackie Jenkins for the Montecito Fire Protection District | November 22, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

For most, the kitchen is the heart of the home, especially during the holidays. From testing family recipes to decorating cakes and cookies, pretty much everyone enjoys being part of the preparations.

So keeping fire safety in mind in the kitchen during this joyful but hectic time is important, especially when there is a lot of activity and people at home, the Montecito Fire Protection District said.

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas Day and Christmas Eve.

In 2015, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 1,760 home cooking fires on Thanksgiving, the peak day for such fires. Unattended cooking was by far the leading contributing factor in cooking fires and fire deaths.

Cooking equipment was involved in almost half (48 percent) of all reported home fires and tied with heating equipment for the second leading cause of home fire deaths.

As community members prepare their holiday schedules and organize that large family feast, following are a few simple safety tips to keep fires at bay:

» Make sure smoke alarms are working. Test them by pushing the test button.

» Never leave lit candles unattended.

» Stay in the kitchen when cooking items on the stovetop, so you can keep an eye on the food.

» Stay in the home when cooking food in the oven, and check on it frequently.

» If children are in the kitchen, discuss kitchen safety with them: The stove is hot, and the steam or splash from hot foods and liquids could cause serious burns. Knives are sharp. Teach appropriate hand placement and appropriate technique.

» Keep matches and utility lighters out of reach. For use by adults, or under adult supervision only.
 
— Jackie Jenkins for the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 
