Don’t Let Thieves Do Their Holiday Shopping in Your Car

There has been an increase recently in the number of thefts from vehicles reported in the city of Lompoc.

As an educational tool, the Lompoc Police Department is placing notices on vehicles that officers spot with valuable items inside. The notice has a place for officers to list what valuable items they spotted inside the vehicle — items that could attract theft.

Vehicles in shopping center parking lots are especially tempting to would-be thieves, said Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh. Shoppers sometimes leave pricey gifts, handbags and cell phones in their vehicles, he said.

“Our Lompoc Police Department encourages everyone to refrain from leaving valuable items in their vehicles where thieves can easily spot them,” Walsh said. “Help avoid becoming a crime victim by taking your valuables with you, leaving them at home or locking them in your trunk.”

For more information about the Lompoc Police Department, visit http://www.cityoflompoc.com/Police/.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.