Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:26 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Don’t Let Thieves Do Their Holiday Shopping in Your Car

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | December 19, 2017 | 3:15 p.m.

There has been an increase recently in the number of thefts from vehicles reported in the city of Lompoc.

As an educational tool, the Lompoc Police Department is placing notices on vehicles that officers spot with valuable items inside. The notice has a place for officers to list what valuable items they spotted inside the vehicle — items that could attract theft.

Vehicles in shopping center parking lots are especially tempting to would-be thieves, said Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh. Shoppers sometimes leave pricey gifts, handbags and cell phones in their vehicles, he said.

“Our Lompoc Police Department encourages everyone to refrain from leaving valuable items in their vehicles where thieves can easily spot them,” Walsh said. “Help avoid becoming a crime victim by taking your valuables with you, leaving them at home or locking them in your trunk.”

For more information about the Lompoc Police Department, visit http://www.cityoflompoc.com/Police/.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 