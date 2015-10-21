Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:10 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Don’t Let Your Pooch Get Pet-rified this Halloween

Follow these tips to keep your four-legged friend safe this Halloween.
Follow these tips to keep your four-legged friend safe this Halloween. (Santa Barbara Humane Society photo)
By Flannery Hill for Santa Barbara Humane Society | October 21, 2015 | 12:12 p.m.

Halloween is a fun time for kids of all ages to embrace the scary, but for our four-legged family members, Halloween can be a terrifying event. Fortunately, Santa Barbara Humane Society has tips to help family pets feel safe and secure during the night of fright. 

“Even the most laid back of pets can find Halloween hard to handle,” said Peggy Langle, Santa Barbara Humane Society executive director. “With simple precautions and a little planning, pet parents can make sure the evening goes smoothly for everyone in the family.”

Here are some helpful Halloween safety tips to make your house less haunting for your dog or cat:

» Keep pets in a room away from the door to prevent them from escaping or from getting scared by strangers in costumes.

» Keep candy out of reach of dogs and cats — chocolate, the artificial sweetener xylitol and candy wrappers are all dangerous to our pets.

» Bring pets inside the house. 

» If you choose to dress your pet up in a costume, don’t leave them unattended. Make sure they can’t chew or swallow small pieces of the costume.

» Monitor pets around decorations — make sure they don’t chew cords, try to eat the decorations or knock over candles.

» Make sure your pet has proper identification. If for any reason your pet escapes, a collar and tags will increase the chances that they will be returned to you. (The Santa Barbara Humane Society also offers pet microchips through its clinic services.)

Don’t let the season scare you from bringing home a perfect companion on Halloween. Santa Barbara Humane Society, Dog Adoption Welfare Group (D.A.W.G.) and Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter are partnering together for a “spooktacular” adoption event: the Howl-O-Ween Block Party happening from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, located at 5399 Overpass Road in Goleta.

The Howl-O-Ween Block Party is a family-friendly festival featuring food trucks, a bake sale, popcorn, “Trick or Treat” for adoption discounts, prizes, photo opportunities, face painting and much more. At noon, stop by the Santa Barbara Humane Society front lawn to see adoptable dogs from each organization parading in costume. Bring your two-legged family members and come meet the dog of your dreams.

For more information, visit www.sbhumanesociety.org, or call 805.964.4777. 

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Humane Society.

