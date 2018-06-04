Don’t Miss Safe Kids Day at Girsh Park on June 9

Cottage Children’s Medical Center, the Trauma Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Safe Kids Santa Barbara County invite the public to attend Safe Kids Day on Saturday, June 9. The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Girsh Park, 7050 Phelps Road in Goleta.
Safe Kids Day will celebrate kids and focus on injury prevention. Free drive-up car seat inspections will be offered, along with assistance from our experts in how to properly install child car seats. No citations will be issued, and there will be no driver’s license or registration checks.
Safety/activity booths featured:
» Concussion education and awareness
» Hands-only CPR and infant choking
» Low-cost helmet distribution
» Fun and safe bicycling
» Water safety
» Poison prevention and medication safety
Click here for more information about Safe Kids Day.