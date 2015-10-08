Monday, April 30 , 2018, 5:54 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Don’t Miss Your Fall Flu Shot

By Joyce Ellen Lippman for Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens | October 8, 2015 | 8:34 a.m.

Information on flu shot availability in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties is available from Senior Connection, a specialized information and referral service.  

Every year more than 200,000 people are hospitalized from flu complications nation-wide, and the majority of those hospitalized are senior citizens. Vaccines can significantly reduce risk of infection and hospitalization from the viruses. 

This year the flu shot is widely available from primary care physicians and most large pharmacies. All of the 2015–16 influenza vaccine is made to protect against the following three viruses:

» an A/California/7/2009 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus

» an A/Switzerland/9715293/2013 (H3N2)-like virus

» a B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus. (This is a B/Yamagata lineage virus)

Some of the 2015–16 flu vaccine is quadrivalent vaccine and also protects against an additional B virus (B/Brisbane/60/2008-like virus), a B/Victoria lineage virus.

Many locations are also offering vaccinations for pertussis (whooping cough) and pneumonia.  

The average cost for the flu vaccination this year is $30, and many health insurance plans, including Medicare Part B, cover the cost of vaccinations.  

There are many flu shot events scheduled throughout the community through November, with at least three events offering the shots for free for the uninsured.  

The Centers for Disease Control recommends the flu shot for anyone 6 months or older, especially people with chronic illness, including heart disease, lung disease, diabetes or end stage renal disease.  

Remember that by protecting yourself, you are also protecting those you care about from getting the flu from you.

For more information on times dates and locations of flu shot events, call the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizen’s Senior Connection information hotline at 800.510.2020 or 805.928.2552.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 