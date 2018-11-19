Animal Shelters Barking Door-buster No Adoption Fees for Holiday Weekend

Kicking off a Homes for the Holidays campaign, seven area animal shelters, including Santa Maria Valley Humane Society, are waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats ages six months and older starting on Black Friday and running through the weekend.

Adopters will have to meet usual adoption requirements. Families adopting pets are asked to bring a collar and leash for dogs or a carrier for cats that are adopted, or buy those items on site. Adoption days and hours vary by location.

ASAP (Animal Shelter Assistance Program)

5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara

805-683-3368, www.asapcats.org

Friday, Saturday, 10 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Sunday, noon-3 p.m.

Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society

111 Commerce Drive, Buellton

805-688-8224, www.syvhumane.org

Friday, Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Santa Barbara Humane Society

5399 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara

805-964-4777, www.sbhumanesociety.org

Friday, Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

1687 West Stowell Rd, Santa Maria

805-349-3435, www.smvhs.org

Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Santa Barbara County — Santa Maria Animal Center

548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria

805-934-6119, www.sbcanimalservices.org

Saturday 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara County — Lompoc Animal Shelter

1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc

805-737-7755, www.sbcanimalservices.org

Saturday 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara County —Santa Barbara Animal Shelter

5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara

805-681-5285, www.sbcanimalservices.org

Saturday 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

"Normally holiday shoppers are waiting in line to get into stores on Black Friday. At seven area animal shelters, our adorable dogs and cats are in line to get out of the animal shelter and into loving homes just in time for the holidays," said Sean Hawkins, executive director, Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.

"With fires raging in Los Angeles and Venture counties, our shelters are completely filled with relocated pets in an effort to help make room for evacuees," he said.

"This is the first time all of the area county and nonprofit organizations have combined forces to place homeless dogs and cats with new families," said Dori Villalon, acting director for Santa Barbara County Animal Services.

"Animal homelessness impacts the entire county and collaborating draws attention to the immense need in our communities," Villalon said.

"We are delighted to work with our partner organizations to help find these wonderful animals homes as we enter the holiday season," said Kerri Burns, executive director for Santa Barbara Humane Society.

"However, we're still maintaining our rigorous adoption standards and follow-up procedures to make sure every pet is placed into the perfect home," Burns said.

"We can't help but give thanks, and acknowledge how grateful we are to all the loving and caring families that have already given our animal companions their forever homes,” said Beck Morrill, operations supervisor for Animal Shelter Assistance Program.

“You, too, can add more joy and love to your life by adopting a new furry family member," Morrill said. "ASAP is delighted to help make many holiday wishes come true for both our animal and human companions."

Every dog and cat being made available for adoption over the weekend is examined by a veterinarian, spayed or neutered and vaccinated. Every pet goes home with a free supply of Purina or Hill's dog or cat food.

All dogs and cats available for adoption are viewable on each organization's web site. Contact individual organizations for more information about specific pets.

— Sean Hawkins for Santa Maria Valley Humane Society.