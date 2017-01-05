Doors Reopening at Library’s Homework Club

Just like schoolchildren, the homework help program at the Lompoc Public Library took a winter break, but now it is back in session.

Kindergarten through 12th-grade students are invited to take part in Homework Club at the library starting Tuesday, Jan. 10. Homework Club will be held every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 3-5 p.m. in the Children’s Department, 501 E. North Ave.

During Homework Club, volunteer tutors will be available to assist students with their homework. The club also welcomes students who just want a place to do their homework. Children 8 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

When the Lompoc Unified School District is on vacation, Homework Club will not be held.

For Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Public Library.