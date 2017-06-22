Dora Perez of Carpinteria, 1962-2017

Posted on June 22, 2017 | 10:16 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Dora Perez was taken from us on June 17, 2017, far too soon. She is survived by her son, Israel Manual Perez; her siblings, Ana Mobley, Gloria Brown, George Jimenez, Raul Jimenez, Javier Jimenez, Jesus “Chuy” Jimenez, Rosa Jimenez, Alicia Garcia and Estela Gomez; and many nieces and nephews — all of whom she adored.

Born Dora Luz Jimenez on February 19, 1962, in Jalostotitlán, Mexico, she lived most of her life in Carpinteria, California. Dora was preceded in death by her husband, David Perez, and her parents, Nicandra and Salvador Jimenez.

Dora was known for her big heart, her smile and contagious laughter. In every way, she gave all that she had to bring joy to those around her. She seemed happiest surrounded by her family and extended family, and took every opportunity to love, listen to, encourage and affirm each one.

At family gatherings, she wanted to hear what was going on in the life of each member. At these same gatherings, she loved hearing and recounting stories of family members past and present, as each one seemed as precious to her as gold.

Guided by her compassion, selflessness and love for others, Dora’s life was a unique flame that touched countless others. Although her own flame fades, it continues to burn and spread, as from one candle to countless others, burning brightly in the many lives and hearts she touched.

Her family is her legacy, and with dozens of family members who have been changed by her touch, her flame is now part of a much bigger fire that will roar in future generations.

Whether large or small, every memory of Dora as a mother, sister, tia, prima or friend helps lessen the sadness of her passing and tempers each of our hearts to be stronger and more like hers.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. June 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1532 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria, with burial to follow at Carpinteria Cemetery, 1501 Cravens Lane.