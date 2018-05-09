Doris Catherine Jenkins of Santa Barbara, 1923-2018

Posted on May 9, 2018 | 10:34 a.m.

Source: Greg Jenkins

Doris Catherine Jenkins went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on April 8, 2018 at the age of 94, with her son and daughter by her side at Serenity House in Santa Barbara. She was born, Doris Catherine Floyd Crawford on Aug. 18, 1923, in Motherwell, Scotland.

As a young lass, she enjoyed taking long walks along the banks of the River Clyde and hiking among the heather on the beautiful moors of her bonnie Scotland. She was the eldest of four children: sister June and brothers Billy and George.

At the age of 14, she entered the workforce, eventually becoming a cosmetologist working for the Miss Ballantine’s Salon in Glasgow, Scotland, taking the train every day to and from work.

During World War II, she was drafted into the British Women’s Land Army, where she oversaw the care of several Clydesdale horses and 42 milking cows.

In 1948 she came to visit the United States with friends and intended to stay for only two years. She was hired at Bullock’s in downtown Los Angeles where she worked as a beautician.

In 1950, just weeks before her scheduled return to Scotland, she met the love of her life, Edward Charles Jenkins on a dance floor. Ed, a Santa Barbara native, graduated from Santa Barbara High School in 1938, served in France during WWII, and later became an architect after attending USC.

Doris proudly became a U.S. citizen shortly after they were married in 1951. In a couple of years, they had two children, Nancy and Gregory. In 1973 they moved back to Santa Barbara from the San Fernando Valley.

Ed and Doris loved to garden, entertain guests, travel the world together, and were never far from a dance floor. They were both accomplished artists; Doris loved to oil paint roses and landscapes, while Ed enjoyed pen and ink and watercolor.

After Ed passed away too young in 1986, Doris continued to travel and paint. She became a member of the Santa Barbara Women’s Club, regularly attended the Santa Barbara Symphony, and enrolled in many adult ed classes.

Doris was affectionately known as Nanny to her grandsons and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her brother George Crawford of Scotland, daughter Nancy Jenkins, son Gregory Jenkins (Sharlae), nephew David Bill (Diane), grandsons Joshua Jenkins and Timothy Jenkins (Kimberly), and great-grandchildren Abigail Jenkins and Westley Jenkins.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday May 20, at Godric Grove Amphitheater in Elings Park, Santa Barbara. Casual, colorful attire, please.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Southcoast Church in Goleta building fund, or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care of Santa Barbara.

— Greg Jenkins