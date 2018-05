Posted on January 20, 2015 | 10:29 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Doris May Rumsey, 95, formerly of Santa Barbara, died Jan. 13, 2015.

She was born June 13, 1919.

Visitation will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 23 at the Welch-Ryce-Haider Santa Barbara Chapel with a service at 2 p.m. at All Saints-By-the-Sea Church. Interment to follow at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.