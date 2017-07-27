Posted on July 27, 2017 | 2:07 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Dorothy A. McKiddie, 87, of Santa Barbara, died July 19, 2017.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 at Santa Barbara Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Assistance League of Santa Barbara.