Dorothy Amanda ‘Dottie’ Ervin of Santa Barbara, 1925-2015

Posted on June 4, 2015 | 3:23 p.m.

Source: Sue Dachenhaus

Dorothy Amanda "Dottie" Ervin, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on May 26, 2015, at Villa Alamar, three months shy of her 90th birthday.

Dottie was born on Aug. 8, 1925, to Jacob and Floy Rush in Jackson, Tennessee. She was one of four siblings.

She will be remembered for her devotion to family, friends and the church.

She was a wonderful woman, beautiful, kind, and classy. She was supportive, honest, strong, gracious, loyal, wise, and selfless; above all she loved unconditionally.

She is survived by her three children: Susan Dachenhaus and husband John of Santa Barbara; Philip Ervin and his wife, Denise Legg, of Portland, Oregon; and Lisa Williams and husband, Peter, of Torrance, California. She had six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Clyde, her late husband, was the love of her life. They began their life together in 1941 when she was 16 and he was 18 years old; they lived to celebrate 71 years of marriage.

She stood by his side through 40 years of ministry in the United Methodist Church, as she loved the Lord and being a pastor's wife.

She also loved being a homemaker. Her grandchildren say, "She knew how to make a house look like a home." Her gift of hospitality was very special to her family and friends, which she passed down to her girls.

Everyone knew she was a good cook and an excellent baker, as there were always great smells coming from the kitchen, such as her family's favorite, her homemade rolls.

Granny, or G.G., also "dressed to the nines," and loved working in dress shops. But most of all she loved her family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 1 p.m. at the San Pedro United Methodist Church, where her youngest daughter, Lisa, will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association of Santa Barbara.