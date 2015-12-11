Dorothy Ann Hughes of Santa Barbara, 1921-2015

Posted on December 11, 2015 | 11:00 a.m.

Source: Cameron Hughes

Dorothy Ann Hughes, a Santa Barbara resident for 65 years, died Dec. 8, 2015, after suffering a stroke 10 days earlier. She was 94.

The first child and only daughter of Henry and Mildred Beuchel, Dorothy was born in Fort Wayne, Ind., July 1, 1921. She attended Catholic schools in Fort Wayne, including Cathedral Grade School and St. Augustine’s Academy, and was a member of Central Catholic High School’s inaugural graduating class of 1939.

Dorothy had met her future husband, Harold Rowan Hughes, when she was 13. The couple was married in Brooklyn, N.Y., May 25, 1943, while Harold was serving in the United States Merchant Marine.

After the war, Dorothy and Harold lived in various cities including Chicago, where Harold attended art school, as well as Provincetown, Mass., and San Francisco.

In 1950 they settled in Santa Barbara, where Dorothy soon began a long career with the city’s public works department. Dorothy left her job when, after 14 years of marriage, she gave birth to the first of two sons.

The next dozen years were spent as a full-time mother and homemaker, though she also helped out with her husband’s career as an artist and spent countless weekends at the Cabrillo Blvd. art show where Harold sold his paintings.

Many will also remember her as one of the “hot dog ladies” who served lunches at Dolores school. In 1969 she went back to work with the City of Santa Barbara and remained there until her retirement.

Dorothy cared devotedly for her husband through many years of illness prior to his death in 1998. She herself enjoyed excellent health to an advanced age and spent her later years reading, doing crosswords and socializing with family.

After a long wait, she was blessed by the birth of her first grandchild in 2010 and loved to assist as much as she could with his infant care.

She is survived by sons Christopher P. Hughes (Diane) and Cameron C. Hughes (Jennifer), and by grandson Russell J. Hughes, all of Santa Barbara; by brother T. Dennis Beuchel of Fort Wayne, Ind., and by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by husband Harold R. Hughes and by brother Robert J. Beuchel.

Throughout her long life, Dorothy remained easygoing, generous and unfailingly kind. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers who assisted our mom during her last stages of life: Nona Cometa, Anita Manuel, Jo Acuna and especially Estel Labuguen.

A funeral mass will be held at Old Mission Santa Barbara at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2015.

