Dorothy Hernandez of Santa Barbara, 1926-2015

Posted on February 16, 2015 | 8:37 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Dorothy P. Hernandez has now joined her beloved viejito, Jesus C. Hernandez, in heaven. She was 89 and died Feb. 11, 2015, in Santa Barbara at the Valle Verde health center.

Dorothy was born in Summerland to Inez Romero and Pedro Gusman on Jan. 18, 1926. She was a true Santa Barbaran her entire life.

Mama was the best mother in the world. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and truly committed to her faith and family, including nieces, nephews and those she babysat for throughout her life. You could always find mama with her apron on in the kitchen cooking or out in the back of the house doing laundry. She was a God-fearing woman and taught us kids to be honest, hardworking and to live by the golden rule. Mama would take the shirt off her back to help others; even when times were hard raising eight children there was always sufficient food to feed someone in need.

She was also an animal lover and on any given day there might be a stray dog or cat added to the household. Her greatest accomplishment was having and caring for her eight children. Dorothy was the rock and foundation of the family and was happiest when she knew her children were happy.

Dorothy is survived by her siblings, Theresa Young and Vietor Gusman; her eight children, Gloria (John), Cindy, Rachel, Tony, Nancy (Chris), Jess (Tammy), Debbie (Martin) and Roxanne (Leon); 20 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.

On behalf of the family, we want to extend heartfelt appreciation to the entire Valle Verde staff, especially those working in the health center for the unconditional love and care they provided to our mother the last four years.

We will always miss you, mama, but you will always be in our hearts. You are our special valentine. Rest in peace.