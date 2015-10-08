Posted on October 8, 2015 | 8:10 a.m.

Source: Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary, Crematory and Memory Gardens

Dorothy Joanne Jennings passed away Thursday Sept. 17, 2015 in her home with her loved ones.

Dorothy was born in Titusville, Pa., until she moved with her mother and husband to California, where she lived the remainder of her years.

Dorothy loved being a mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She also had a passion for animals and always seemed to have a few in her life.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Joanne L. Jennings of Santa Maria, Calif., and two sons, Joe and Tom Jennings, both of Las Vegas, Nev. She has eight grandkids and 16 great grandkids.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond E. Jennings.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2015, at 10 a.m. with a memorial celebration of Dorothy’s life following at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Dudley Hoffman Mortuary.

Interment followed at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

The family also invited everyone back to the Jennings home following the services.

