Dorothy Largay Joins Cottage Health System Board of Directors

Dorothy Largay, Ph.D., has joined the Cottage Health System Board of Directors.

Largay is the founder and CEO of the Linked Foundation, which is dedicated to alleviating poverty by improving the health of women and their families in Latin America. The Linked Foundation also supports several organizations that are improving the health and education of families in Santa Barbara County.

Prior to starting the Linked Foundation eight years ago, Largay was a management consultant specializing in leadership and organizational development. Her career includes 20 years of executive coaching to high-tech and biotech companies.

Largay is an active supporter of Direct Relief, where she served as a board member and board chair. She is also on the board of MicroCredit Enterprises, a nonprofit investment firm for microfinance organizations, and she serves on the health committee at Pro Mujer, a leading women’s development, health and microfinance organization serving more than 250,000 women in Latin America.

She received her bachelor of arts degree from Boston College and Ph.D. in psychology from the University of Oregon.

Other members of the Cottage board are Robert Nourse, chair; P. Steven Ainsley, vice chair; Robert Nakasone, vice chair; Marshall “Chip” Turner, vice chair; Dr. Alex Koper, secretary; Margaret Baker; Dr. Edward Bentley; Jon Clark; Gregory Faulkner; Lori Gaskin, Ph.D.; Judith Hopkinson; Fred Lukas; Gretchen Milligan; Dr. Elliot Prager; John Romo; and Dr. Thomas Watson.

— Maria Zate represents Cottage Health System.