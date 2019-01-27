Pixel Tracker

Posted on January 27, 2019 | 9:28 a.m.

Dorothy Mae Felton, of Santa Barbara, 1929-2019

Source: Doris Felton

Dorothy Mae Felton (Graydon), a Santa Barbara resident for more than 50 years, born on Feb. 16, 1929 in Wabbaseka, Ark., to the late Katherine Murry and the late Louis Houston Graydon, passed away at age 89 on Jan. 6, 2019, in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Dorothy was married to the late Willie Felton, Jr.. She was preceded in death by her aunt Ossie Mae Lewis; sister Ruthie; grandmother Delilah Lasley Graydon; grandfather Joseph W. Graydon. Extended family Gwen, Cindy, preceded in death Glenn, of Missouri; Mae Murphy (Spears), of Arkansas.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Doris-Ann Felton.

Dorothy absolutely loved attending Friendship Adult Daycare Center in Montecito. The family invites donations in Dorothy's name to Serenity House/Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Foundation and Friendship Center Santa Barbara. Services will be private/to be announced.

— Doris Felton

 

