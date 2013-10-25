Dorothy McClellan of Santa Barbara, 1924-2013

Posted on October 25, 2013 | 11:37 p.m.

Source: McDermott-Crockett & Associates Mortuary

Dorothy Reynolds McClellan, a longtime resident of Santa Barbara, died peacefully Oct. 24, 2013, in Montecito after a long illness with Alzheimer’s.

She was born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1924, and grew up and was educated in Battle Creek, Mich. She attended Stuart Hall in Virginia, DePaw University in Greencastle, Ind., and UCLA in California.

Dottie took on a number of different vocations in her lifetime, which led her to her ultimate passion as director of volunteers for the Children’s Home Society. She was also active in various volunteer works: St. Frances Hospital, tthe Lobero Theatre, the Junior League and the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Her hobbies and recreational activities were many, including sailing, golfing, hiking, playing bridge, traveling and entertaining. Dottie was foremost a loving wife and mother, and will be greatly missed by friends and family alike.

Dottie is survived by her husband, John J. McClellan of Santa Barbara, and five children: John Sperry Reynolds of Santa Barbara, Courtney S. Chapman of Carpinteria, Sharon A. Reynolds from Silver City, N.M., Monica R. Gardner of Eugene, Ore., Pierce B. Reynolds of Los Angeles, and her companion and longtime caretaker, Martha Ayala of Santa Barbara. Dottie is also survived by eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Her grandchildren are John S. Reynolds, Erik Butler Reynolds, Carrie Buell, Bret Buell, Amy Vital, Kyle Collins, Courtney Stewart and Tana Gardner.

Dottie’s Celebration of Life and Open House will take place at the Beach House on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Friends and family are welcome to drop in between 2 and 4 p.m. For more information, call John Sperry Reynolds at 805.448.7750.

Arrangements by McDermott-Crockett Mortuary.