Posted on April 20, 2017 | 8:52 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Dorothy R. Kagay, 89, of Santa Barbara, died March 24, 2017. She was born May 14, 1927.

Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Santa Barbara Community Church, 1002 Cieneguitas Road.

Donations can be made to Westmont College Sports Camps in care of the Harold and Dorothy Kagay sports camp scholarship.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.