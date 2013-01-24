Dorothy Woodard, Formerly of Montecito, 1920-2013

Posted on January 24, 2013 | 2:07 a.m.

Source: Bill Woodard

Dorothy Helen Woodard was born in Fort Worth, Texas, the eldest of six children of Ann and Hugh Gaffney.

As a child, her family relocated to Glendale, California, because of her father’s work with Republic Insurance Co. She attended Immaculate Heart High School and Glendale College, and graduated from UCLA with a degree in Education. She taught school for several years in Long Beach, followed by her marriage to William E. Keating M.D., but was tragically widowed when their son, Bill, was only months old.

Later, she met and married William Roche Woodard Jr., who adopted young Bill. Together, he and Dorothy raised Bill and daughter Margaret in Pasadena, while both continued to be involved in the lives of Bill, Patty and Bob, children from his previous marriage. After the untimely deaths of good friends Anna and Dr. James Marshall, Bill and Dorothy opened their home to their two teenage children, Joe and Fonia.

When her husband retired from his family business, Patty Woodard Sportswear, in 1972, Dorothy and Bill moved to Montecito, where they built a home on Pepper Hill. She was a notable hostess, enjoyed visits from children and grandchildren, and was an avid golfer at Annandale Golf Club in Pasadena, and later the Valley Club in Santa Barbara.

She and Bill most enjoyed trips to Carmel, where they had spent their honeymoon, and Palm Desert. She had lifelong interests in politics and finance. She loved nothing better than a lively discussion surrounding these topics.

In 1998, following the death of her husband, Dorothy moved to Montecito Shores along a beautiful stretch of the ocean. She loved sitting and watching for the flight of seagulls and the dolphins swimming by. Due to failing health, she moved to St. Therese’s Home for the Elderly in San Dimas, California, where she was visited almost daily by son Bill and daughter Margaret, as well as a host of extended family.

She passed away peacefully on January 16, 2013. Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 28, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1300 East Valley Road in Montecito, where Dorothy was an active parishioner. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Dorothy’s name to Catholic Charities of Santa Barbara would be appreciated.