Dos Pueblos Water Polo Drops Pair Against Foothill, Mater Dei

Water Polo

Dos Pueblos had a tough girls water polo season opener, losing to Foothill 10-4 on Friday afternoon at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Chargers played better in their second game, a 12-9 loss against Mater Dei.

Playing without UCLA signee Abbi Hill, the Chargers fell behind 5-0 against Foothill before scoring at 4:29 of the third period on a penalty shot by sophomore Kelly Meckelborg. Junior Shannon Connolly made 5-2, finishing a pass from sophomore Maddie Choi on a power play.

Foothill responded with pair of goals on a Kelly Hungerford skip shot and shot from long range from Mallory Reynoso.

DP junior Sabina Shackelford scored her first goal of the season with 14 seconds left in the third period and Celeste Wijnbelt answered for the Knights for an 8-3 advantage.

Wijnbelt and Julia Janov each had three goals for Foothill.

“They settled in and finished better than we did,” DP coach Connor Levoff said of the Knights, a perennial water polo power. “We had a lot of silly mistakes that led to a lot of easy goals for them.”

Foothill has been a traditional opening opponent for DP, “and it’s always a really competitive game," Levoff said. "I’m kind of disappointed we didn’t do a better job of competing with them this year.”

There were some glimpses of good play.

“We have our mindset of getting better and I thought we did that over the course of the game,” Levoff said. “We started getting some good looks and started putting some goals away in the third and fourth quarter but kind of at the expense of opening ourselves up on the defensive end.”

The DP offense came alive against Mater Dei. Meckelborg and three goals and Sophie Leggett added a pair. Meckelborg also drew two exclusions.