Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 12:15 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos-Cate Boys’ Tennis Match Spans Two Days; Chargers Win 13-5

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | April 3, 2014 | 6:23 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys' tennis team went up against Cate this week, and the match took two days to finish. The Chargers came out on top, 13-5.

On Wednesday, we began under windy but sunny conditions, and finished four sets before the the dark clouds covered us and rain just poured heavily. On Thursday, the weather was perfect for tennis — sunny with a slight breeze.

In singles, we swept six with Miles Baldwin and Patrick Corpuz, who stayed steady and patient with their shots.

In doubles, we took seven, sweeping two lines. Again, consistency was a factor. Greg Steigerwald and Sanad Shabbar swept, losing only two games. Andrew Tufenkian and Joshua Wang swept, losing only three games. Giving us the seventh set was Noah Gluschankoff and Ankush Khemani.

In our match, we were without doubles player Mason Casady, who was visiting colleges.

We managed to play well through our rustiness, as this was our first match after spring break. I appreciated the sportsmanship between the two teams.

Dos Pueblos improves to 9-0 overall. Cate's record is 1-3.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Quinn Hensley 0-2
Miles Baldwin 3-0
Patrick Corpuz 3-0
Mason Dochterman 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Andrew Tufenkian/Joshua Wang 3-0
Greg Steigerwald/Sanad Shabbar 3-0
Ankush Khemani/Noah Gluschankoff 1-2

Cate Singles

Kevin Ha 1-2
Jason Xaio 1-2
Johnowen Lowe 1-2

Cate Doubles

Shuta Kobaiyashi/Edward Cho 0-3
Brendan Lokre/Christian Herman 1-2
Michael Revord/Jack Hoover 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

