Dos Pueblos Girls Stumble Against Santa Ynez

Girls Basketball

Dos Pueblo trailed from the start and lost a 65-47 decision to visting Santa Ynez in a Channel League girls basketball game on Tuesday night at Sovine Gym.

The Chargers pulled to within eight (41-33) at the start of the fourth quarter and forced two straight turnovers. But they couldn't capitalized on either one, and Santa Ynez pulled away.

"I felt that we made too many defensive mistakes and that Santa Ynez was very good on capitalizing on them," said DP coach Phil Sherman. "Santa Ynez really shot the ball well and handled our pressure well."

DP's freshmen Ava Sommer and Lily Mires continue to play well as both scored in double figures and grabbed six rebounds. Mikayla Butzke hauled in 14 boards and Ashley Gerken tallied 10 points.

The Chargers are now 9-7 overall and 0-3 in league.