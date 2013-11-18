Dos Pueblos’ Hacking Team Recognized at University-Level Competition

Last Wednesday, Dos Pueblos High School Hacking Team members Andrew Dutcher, Charles Green, Alexander Meiburg and John Grosen traveled to New York to participate in the capture the flag competition at New York University's Cyber Security Awareness Week.

Teams compete against each other for 36 hours straight, attempting to break into specially configured computer systems and programs in order to capture encrypted keys (i.e. "flags").

Dos Pueblos was honored as the first high school team ever invited to this competition, widely considered the "national championships" of college-level CTF events.

During earlier qualification rounds, Dos Pueblos beat every other high school team in the United States by such a wide margin they earned a first-ever spot in the finals. NYU and event sponsors from the computer security industry underwrote travel costs for all competitors.

Playing against the top 14 university teams in North America, the Dos Pueblos team held its own and earned the respect of fellow competitors and event organizers alike. The Chargers scored 2,200 points, beating the University of Nebraska and the Air Force Academy, and finishing in 13th place, only 100 points behind the University of South Florida and Georgia Tech.

At the awards ceremony, NYU staff granted special recognition for Dos Pueblos as the first-ever high school team in the finals, and commended the Chargers for performing so well in the face of such high level competition.

Congratulations Alex, John, Charles and Andrew!

— Kevin McKee is a Dos Pueblos High School teacher and advisor for the school's Hacking Team.