Dos Pueblos 12s Make Hits Count in District 63 Win Over Fillmore

Youth Sports

The Dos Pueblos Little League 12-under All Stars ran their pool-play record to 3-1 in the District 63 Tournament with a 13-1 win over Fillmore on Tuesday at Girsh Park.

Dos Pueblos' offense was productive as it scored the 13 runs on 14 hits. The game was shortened to five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Joe Talarico, Johnny Alvarado, Dax Donati and Carson Mercier each had two his for DPLL. Also collecting hits were Jackson Greaney, Kellan Montgomery, Joe Molina, Jordan Rico, Tim Lisi and Dylan Gesswein.

On the mound, Josh Brennan, Talarico and Greaney combined on a three-hitter and struck out nine.

DPLL plays next on Wednesday, June 29 against Saticoy Little League.

