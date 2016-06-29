Dos Pueblos 12U All Stars Rout Saticoy

Youth Sports

The Dos Pueblos Little League erupted for nine runs in the second inning en route to a 13-1 four-inning win over Saticoy on Wednesday in the District 63 12-Under All-Star Tournament at Girsh Park.

Dos Pueblos scored its 13 runs on 14 hits. Jackson Greaney, Josh Brennan and Joe Talarico each had two hits on the day. Also collecting hits were Johnny Alvarado, Dylan Gesswein, Kellan Montgomery, Ryan Speshyock, Joe Molina, Josiah Severson, Mikey Perez and Jordan Rico.

Saticoy's lone run came on a homer by Tanner Beltkowski in the first inning.

Mikey Perez struck out five over three innings and Talarico closed the game with three strikeouts in the final inning for Dos Pueblos.

DPLL improved its pool play record to 4-1 and will next face Montalvo Little League on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Girsh Park.

