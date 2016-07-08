Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 5:28 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Youth Sports

Dos Pueblos 12U Stars Hold On for 2-1 Win Over Goleta Valley South, Reach District 63 Final

Dylan Gesswein of Dos Pueblos slides safely into second base as Jake Rister of Goleta Valley South leaps for an errant throw. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | July 8, 2016 | 11:08 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos Little League 12-under All Stars advanced to the District 63 final by defeating Goleta Valley South, 2-1, on Friday at Girsh Park.

The championship game is Tuesday at 5:15 p.m.

Goleta Valley South plays again on Monday against the winner of Saturday's Santa Paula vs. Fillmore game.

Goleta Valley South took a 1-0 lead in the third inning when a hard-hit grounder by Joaquin Sandoval scored Henry Manfredonia.

Dos Pueblos scored two runs in the 5th inning to take a 2-1 lead.  Dylan Gesswein started the inning by drawing a walk.  Daxton Donati bunted and an errant throw allowed Gesswein to come around and score the tying run. Tim Lisi entered into the game as a special pinch runner for Donati and scored the go-ahead run on Johnny Alvarado's hard-hit ball to the right side of the diamond.

Carson Mercier of Dos Pueblos Little League is hit by a pitch during a District 63 Tournament game against Goleta Valley South. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Goleta Valley South loaded the bases in the 6th, but Ryan Speshyock was able to strike out the side to preserve the dramatic victory.

Jackson Greaney and Speshyock shared the pitching duties for Dos Pueblos.

On the night, DPLL had 5 hits, a double by Josh Brennan and singles by Joe Talarico, Kellan Montgomery, Daxton Donati and Joseph Molina.

Manfredonia held Dos Pueblos scoreless and struck out eight in his 3.2 innings on the mound.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

