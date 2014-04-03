Dos Pueblos Team Aces Econ Challenge for State Title, Qualifies for National Semifinals

Congratulations go out to Dos Pueblos High School's six-member Econ Challenge team and teacher Roland Lewin. On Wednesday, the team won the state championship, which means they now move on to the national semifinals.

Team members are Adam Dai, Nick Katzer, Andrew Sumner, Andrew Yang, Brian Su and Dustin Oakes.

At the state level, more than 140 teams entered this year's Econ Challenge. The top five teams in Southern California were invited to the Southern California finals. The competition was happening simultaneously in Northern California.

On Wednesday, Dos Pueblos dominated the competition in the Advanced Placement division.

"They opened a commanding lead in the first three rounds demonstrating mastery of microeconomics, macroeconomics and international trade/current events," Lewin said. "In the quiz bowl against the other four teams, DP continued to dominate and increase their lead."

When the team received their first-place finish, they were informed that they were also declared the state champions. They had also outscored the Northern California winner by a significant amount.

This is Dos Pueblos High School's 11th state championship in the past 15 years.

Annually, the State Council on Economic Education, with support from the National Council on Economic Education, hosts the Economic Challenge Program. Click here for more details on the competition and to see examples of sample tests.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.