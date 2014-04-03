Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 12:22 pm | A Few Clouds 62º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Team Aces Econ Challenge for State Title, Qualifies for National Semifinals

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | April 3, 2014 | 12:00 p.m.

Congratulations go out to Dos Pueblos High School's six-member Econ Challenge team and teacher Roland Lewin. On Wednesday, the team won the state championship, which means they now move on to the national semifinals.

Team members are Adam Dai, Nick Katzer, Andrew Sumner, Andrew Yang, Brian Su and Dustin Oakes.

At the state level, more than 140 teams entered this year's Econ Challenge. The top five teams in Southern California were invited to the Southern California finals. The competition was happening simultaneously in Northern California.

On Wednesday, Dos Pueblos dominated the competition in the Advanced Placement division.

"They opened a commanding lead in the first three rounds demonstrating mastery of microeconomics, macroeconomics and international trade/current events," Lewin said. "In the quiz bowl against the other four teams, DP continued to dominate and increase their lead."

When the team received their first-place finish, they were informed that they were also declared the state champions. They had also outscored the Northern California winner by a significant amount.

This is Dos Pueblos High School's 11th state championship in the past 15 years.

Annually, the State Council on Economic Education, with support from the National Council on Economic Education, hosts the Economic Challenge Program. Click here for more details on the competition and to see examples of sample tests.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 