Dos Pueblos Advances to Semis in Villa Park Tourney With Pair of Friday Wins

Water Polo

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team won a pair of non-league Friday matches at the Villa Park Tourney to advance to Saturday's semifinals.

The Chargers defeated The Bishop's School (La Jolla) 13-5 and Huntington Beach 10-3.

Dos Pueblos jumped out to 8-1 halftime leads in both matches. Ryann Neushul scored a combined 12 goals in the two matches, adding five steals. Abby Hill scored two goals in each game.

The Chargers (4-1) take on a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the semifinals on Saturday at 10 a.m.

