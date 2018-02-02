Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:56 am | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Advances to So Cal Semifinals; San Marcos, Santa Barbara Fall

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 2, 2018 | 11:04 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos defense shut out Los Alamitos during the first half, and the Chargers went to post a 9-4 girls water polo victory in the quarterfinals of the Southern California Championships in Orange County on Friday.

Top-ranked Dos Pueblos (22-1) advances to the semifinals on Saturday morning against Corona del Mar.

The Chargers led 8-0 at halftime against a good Los Alamitos squad.

Abbi Hill scored three goals, Sabina Shackelford and Ryann Neushul each scored two and Chloe Pena and Kelly Meckelborg had one goal apiece. Olivia Kistler handed out three assists.

San Marcos Falls to Mater Dei

The Royals were beaten by the Monarchs for the third time this season, losing 10-6 in a quarterfinal game.

The sophomores paced the scoring for San Marcos, with Cassidy Miller getting two goals and classmates Hannah Meyer, Megan Musick and Claire Kronen each finishing with one. Junior Fiona Kuesis also scored, and senior goalie Sophie Trumbull played a strong game, said coach Chuckie Roth.

The Royals play Foothill in the fifth-place semifinals.

Santa Barbara Loses to Coronado

The Dons struggled to score in a 7-2 loss against  Coronado.

Ruby Singh and Grace Raisin each scored one goal and Lili Castillo drew two ejections. Goalie Faith Tedesco made 10 saves and had two steals.

The Dons play Agoura on Saturday morning.

