Dos Pueblos Advances to TOC Semifinals; San Marcos Falls to Mater Dei; SBHS Goes 1-1

Water Polo

The Dos Pueblos defense dominated two more opponents and Ryann Neushul went off for 12 goals Friday at the Santa Barbara girls water polo Tournament of Champions.

The Chargers allowed only five goals in its two victories to advance to Saturday’s semifinals at the Elings Aquatic Center. They beat Agoura 12-3 and followed with a 14-2 rout of San Diego’s Cathedral Catholic.

San Marcos and Santa Barbara both went 1-1 on the day.

Dos Pueblos, which shares the No. 1 ranking in Division 1 of the CIF-Southern Section, will play Foothill in one semifinal game on Saturday at 10:10 a.m. Foothill advanced with a 9-8 overtime win over Los Alamitos.

The other semifinal at 11:15 a.m. pits Mater Dei against Orange Lutheran. Mater Dei held off San Marcos, 11-7, to advance, while Orange Lutheran upended Corona del Mar, 9-6.

The championship is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. at the Elings Aquatic Center.

The Stanford-bound Neushul was virtually unstoppable in DP’s two wins. She scored five goals, had two assists, three steals and drew three exclusions in a win over Cathedral Catholic and had seven goals in a 12-3 win over Agoura.

Sophomore Shannon Connolly tallied three goals, Chloe Pena chipped in two and Thea Neushul, Olivia Kistler, Sabina Shackelford and Abbi Hill each had one against Cathedral Catholic.

Goalie Anna Cable made with saves, one assist and a steal.

It was DP’s second win over Cathedral Catholic in two days. The Chargers (17-1 and tied for No. 1 in Division 1) won 13-2 in a non-tournament game on Thursday.

In its last seven games, DP has allowed opponents less than five goals.

The Chargers held Agoura to three goals.

Ryann Neushul poured in seven goals, Hill scored two and had three steals and Charlie Winter, Pena and Kistler each scored one goal.

Cable stopped seven shots and had an assist.

San Marcos Goes 1-1

The Royals found themselves playing against Mater Dei power plays for most of the night yet still gave the top-ranked Monarchs a tough game in an 11-7 loss at Santa Barbara High’s poll.

San Marcos was whistled for 11 ejections compared to one against Mater Dei and had one starter foul out. The Monarchs scored six of its goals on power plays.

“We did a lot of good things,” San Marcos coach Chuckie Roth said. “We got to be able to generate a little bit more offense. We earned one ejection in the whole game, which means every time they earn an ejection they have the ball for an extra 30 seconds. They did that 11 times. You do the math. They had the ball an entire extra quarter practically than we did. I’m not making an excuse but that’s a huge statistic I think in the game.

"Time with the ball is always good, time on defense isn’t good.”

The Royals did a good job defending against Mater Dei standout and Harvard-bound Grace Thawley, holding her to one goal. But Hannah Constandse picked up the scoring slack for the Monarchs, pouring in six goals.

San Marcos was down 4-2 at halftime, but Constandse scored back-to-back goals in the third period to open up a 6-2 lead.

Megan Musick, who led the Royals with four goals, cut the deficit to 6-3 before Bella Baia scored on a Mater Dei power play for a 7-3 advantage at 2:23 of the third period.

San Marcos stayed in striking distance after goals from Claire Kronen and Musick made it 8-5 going into the fourth period.

It was a 10-7 game after a Lili Rose Akin goal at 3:56, but the Royals wouldn’t find the back of the net again. They had two offensive fouls called, a shot saved and a miss from long distance before Mater Dei ran down the clock and scored one more goal on a power play.

“They’re a really good team,” Roth said of Mater Dei. “They’re amazing, they got their whole team back from last year.

“I thought we played a phenomenal game today,” he added. “I thought we did some really good things. We didn’t shoot very well today. A lot of our stuff wasn’t as money as last time. We improved in many facets of the game from the last time we played them (a 14-12 loss). We didn’t allow them to go up 1-9 on us like last time. We lost only one girl to majors. Those were all improvements from the game.

“My team, where we’re at, got a little better. So today we got a little better and Mater Dei is great. They played super hard and deserved to win.”

San Marcos plays Corona del Mar at 9:05 a.m. at Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara Goes 1-1

The Dons’ Grace Raisin was a handful for Orange Lutheran, as she drew seven ejections and scored a pair of goals.

Abigail Hendrix had one goal and three steals.

Santa Barbara bounced back with an 11-5 win over Arroyo Grande.

Georgia Ranson led the offense with three goals, Jordan Duggan added two goals and Bella Obando scored her first varsity goal.

The Dons play host to Los Osos or The Bishop’s School at 11:15 a.m. on Saturday.