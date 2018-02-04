Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:50 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Football

Dos Pueblos’ All-CIF, All-State Lineman Erick Nisich Commits to Cal

Erick Nisich will become the first area football player to sign with Cal since Alex Mack of San Marcos in 2005. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 4, 2018 | 1:28 a.m.

Erick Nisich, an All-CIF and All-State football player at Dos Pueblos, has committed to Cal, he told Noozhawk on Saturday.

Nisich said he will sign his National Letter of Intent with the Pac-12 school on national signing day on Wednesday.

“That was one of my goals since I started playing football in the 7th grade, to play in the Pac-12, said Nisich following DP’s runner-up finishing in the CIF-SS Team Duals Wrestling Championship at Sovine Gym. “Great football and great school — Berkeley checked all the boxes. It was a great fit for me and I can’t wait to go there.”

A 6-5, 270-pound offensive and defensive tackle, Nisich also was being recruited by Army West Point and UC Davis among others.

He said Cal came in late during the recruiting process.

“They came in a little late but when I took my unofficial visit there, I really liked coach (Justin) Wilcox and the whole Cal Bear coaching staff. They really made me feel at home. I’m happy I’ll be spending the next 4-5 years of my life up there.”

Nisich, whose GPA is over 4.0, said he plans to study business.

“One of my biggest criteria was great academics,” he said. “I wanted to make sure I went to a place where they would allow me to study what I want to study.”

The last football player from the area to play at Cal was lineman Alex Mack from San Marcos from 2005-2008. Like Nisich, Mack also wrestled in high school. He’s the starting center for the Atlanta Falcons and has played in the NFL for nine seasons. He played in the Super Bowl last year and has been named to the Pro Bowl five times.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

