Dos Pueblos Alum Blake Parrish Named to USA Men’s Water Polo Squad

Former Dos Pueblos water polo standout Blake Parrish has been named to the USA Men's National Team roster for a series of games against Croatia.

Parrish, who just completed his sophomore season at Stanford, will be joined by eight returning Olympic team members, led by five-time Olympian Tony Azevedo, who will be playing his final match for Team USA at Stanford on Sunday, June 11.

The matches against Croatia are on Friday at the Riverside Aquatics Complex, Sunday at Stanford, Tuesday, June 13 at Oaks Christian High in Westlake Village and Wednesday, June 14, at Long Beach State. The Team USA roster of athletes competing will change for each of the four matches and be determined prior to each match.

Parrish earned second-team All-American honors and was named first-team All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation in his second season at Stanford. He led the Cardinal in scoring with 48 goals and averaged 2.29 goals per game in the MPSF. He scored at least one goal in 18 of Stanford's 21 games with multiple scores in 14 contests. He registered a career-high seven goals in the win over Santa Clara during the year.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.