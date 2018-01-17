Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 3:06 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Dos Pueblos Alum Britten Vilander Receives Water Polo Preseason Honors in MAAC

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 17, 2018

Former Dos Pueblos water polo standout Britten Vilander has received preseason honors in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Britten Vilander plays water polo at Iona University. Click to view larger
Britten Vilander plays water polo at Iona University.

Vilander, a senior goalie for Iona University, was named the Preseason Co-Goalkeeper of the Year and a All-MAAC First Team preseason selection.

The preseason honors are selected by the conference’s eight coaches.

Iona was selected third in the poll with 46 votes, only trailing four-time defending MAAC Champions Wagner (62) and Marist (58). VMI, Villanova, Siena, St. Francis Brooklyn and La Salle round out the poll.

Vilander appeared in all 25 games for Iona as a junior in 2017. She finished third in the MAAC with 208 saves and concluded the season with a .456 save percentage. The two-time MAAC Defensive Player of the Week posted a career-best 15 saves against Marist and allowed a career-low three goals against Siena.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

