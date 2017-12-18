Dos Pueblos Alum Chris Segesman Stepping Down as Water Polo Coach at Mater Dei

Local Roundup

Chris Segesman, a Dos Pueblos alum, 2004 U.S. Olympian and the highly successful water polo coach at Santa Ana-Mater Dei, announced he is leaving the program he built into a powerhouse.

Segesman told the Orange County Register that his decision is based on wanting to spend more time with his family and a transition to a business career. He will finish out coaching the Monarchs' girls water polo team this season before stepping away.

Segesman, 38, guided the Mater Dei boys team to seven CIF-Southern Section titles, two in Division 2 and five in Division 1, including this past season. He produced three 2016 Olympic players: Bret Bonanni, McQuin Baron and Thomas Dunstan.

His girls' team reached the Division 1 semifinals last season, falling to San Marcos.

Segesman also told the Register that he will dissolve the successful Regency club, his year-round program that served as the offseason home for Mater Dei players.

“I coach 355 days a year,” he said. “The year-round commitment it takes to be a top-level program, you have to have it if you want to compete in Orange County. … I’m worn out. I’m tired.”

CHRIS MALEC HIRED AT SANTA MARGARITA

Former UCSB baseball standout Chris Malec was named the head baseball coach at Santa Margarita High, his alma mater.

Malec was an all-league baseball player for three seasons at Santa Margarita and was a freshman All-American (2002) and All-Big West Conference player (2004) at UCSB.

Malec is an amazing story. In 2005, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer during his senior season at UCSB. He underwent chemotherapy treatments and surgery and returned to the Gauchos that season.

The second day after he stepped on the field as a defensive replacement he slugged a grand slam in his first at-bat, helping UCSB beat Long Beach State, 7-6.

Malec was drafted by the New York Yankees and played six seasons in their organization.

After his pro career, he served as an assistant coach at Saddleback College and was an assistant last season at Santa Margarita.