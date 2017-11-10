Dos Pueblos Alum Jason Schwartz Earns Conference All-Academic Honors at Azusa Pacific

Football

For the third time in his college career, former Dos Pueblos football standout Jason Schwartz has been named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference All-Academic Team.

Schwartz is a senior defensive end for Azusa Pacific University. He is one of 16 APU players selected to a squad of 46.

To qualify for the team, a student athlete must be of sophomore standing or greater, must be in their second season of competition at the nominating institution and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher.

Schwartz carries a 3.93 GPA as a business marketing major. He is one of five GNAC football players to own a GPA of 3.80 or better and one of nine to have been honored three times.

Schwartz is fourth in the conference with 0.44 sacks per game and has 23 tackles on the season, including four for loss.

Schwartz played football at DP from 2010-2012 and earned All-CIF honors.

