Dos Pueblos Alum Kiara Pickett Playing in College Cup for Stanford

Soccer

Dos Pueblos alum Kiara Pickett will be starting for the Stanford women’s soccer team at this weekend’s NCAA College Cup in Orlando, Fla.

The Cardinal (22-1-0) play South Carolina in one semifinal game at 2 p.m. on ESPNU.

UCLA plays Duke in the second semifinal at 4:30 p.m.

Pickett plays right fullback for a Stanford team that has outscored its opponents 86-7 this season. She made some huge defensive plays in the Cardinal’s 1-0 victory over Florida State in the second round.

She started in all but one match this season and earned All-Freshman team honors in the Pac-12.

She scored her first career goal in a 3-1 win at No. 5-ranked USC, helping Stanford clinch the Pac-12 title.