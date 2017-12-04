Soccer
Dos Pueblos Alum Kiki Pickett Wins NCAA Soccer Title With Stanford
Kiki Pickett celebrates with her parents, Gena and Brian, after Stanford’s 3-2 national-championship victory over UCLA in Orlando, Fla. (Courtesy photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 4, 2017 | 9:43 a.m.
Just six months after graduating from Dos Pueblos High, Kiara "Kiki" Pickett is a NCAA national champion.
Pickett started for the Stanford women’s soccer team that won the national title on Sunday in Orlando with a 3-2 victory over UCLA. She played on defense and in the midfield.
It was Stanford’s second national title in women’s soccer.
The victory at Orlando City Stadium gave Stanford 114 NCAA team championships.
Also, Stanford extended two NCAA team records, winning a title for the 42nd consecutive academic year and capturing its 51st women's championship.
